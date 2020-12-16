Arunachal: Nabam Rebia expresses concern over party leaders who got BJP ticket but filled nomination from others

KARSINGSA: Member of Rajy Sabha Nabam Rebia expressed concern over party leaders who got BJP ticket but filled their nomination from others. Rebia stated that ” it is disheartening to know that several Gram panchayat members of the Banderdewa Zila segment after getting BJP party tickets has surrendered the party ticket and again they have filed their nomination and are fighting against our own candidates, is a matter of great concern”,

Addressing a BJP party political meeting here at Karsingsa today, Rebia appeal the BJP top leaders of state to take necessary disciplinary action against our own party leaders those who are doing or campaigning against our party official candidates and also against those who are dong anti party activities in the local body poll.

The matter should have been brought to the knowledge of high command of the party and the party need to investigate the matter as how the our party candidates was given the party tickets and surrendered and again they filed their nomination against our own candidate.

The vigilance team of the party should immediately take up the matter and report to this affect should be submitted to top brass of the party and they should take immediate action. Rebia said.

He urge upon the BJP’s high command to record the details of such candidates, so that they cannot be allowed into the party in near future.

BJP Ticket Committee (BTC) has given party ticket to the 13 Gram Panchayat candidates for 12 Banderdewa constituencies, but by indulging in anti party activities, 8 Gram Panchayat candidates had filed nomination from another party, informed 12 Banderdewa Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) contesting candidate Taniang Kipa.

Advisor to CM Tai Tagak also appeal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) disciplinary action committee to initiate action against 8 Gram Panchayat candidates for involving in anti – party activities.

Tagak stated that State’s head office has issued a notification to all the ZPM disciplinary committee of the state to report immediately, if any candidate of ruling party get indulge in anti party activities.

Former BJP President Tabe Hare, Secretary Tadar Niglar, Spokesmen Techi Neecha, former APBRDA Chairman Yora Tugung, Kra Daadi BJP district President Gichik Thaji, Unopposed IMC Corporater Arun KIpa Loram, Papum Pare district President Tarh Tallung, district Mahila Morcha President Kipa Uroni among other party leader address the gathering.