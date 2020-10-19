Tezu: While underlining his assignment, new SP of Lohit district. Ankit Kumar Singh, says that ” despite shortage of manpower he has agenda to work seriously on Opium & other contraband substance that the district is dubiously famous” .

He also highlighted his main objective and vision to ensure law & order in the peace loving people situated at the abode of holy land of Parsuram Kund.

Apart from this, Traffic regulation which is also top priority on his agenda. “we find loss of valuable lives especially rising motor cycle accident cases where youths under the influence of alcohol and other drugs addiction killed themselves which need to be stopped”, he expresses.

Unflinching hard work and sincerity in police to policing is significantly required to get rid of various evils inflicted in the humanity.

Together with the collective approach of civil society, various Community Based Organizations, Political will need to work in tandem to bring radical change in the society”, hopes the SP further.

He also strongly urge the public of the district to cooperate with the police department in confronting the issues.

Of 2013 batch and graduate in Chemical Technology, Singh vows to discharge his best during his tenure to the district.