Arunachal: Moyong inaugurates water supply project at Tigra-Mirbuk village

Pasighat: ( By-Maksam Tayeng )- While relieving the people of Tigra-Mirbuk village under Bogong Banggo, Pasighat from water supply shortages faced by the villagers, a new water project, Lift Water Supply project was inaugurated and dedicated to the people of Tigra-Mirbuk village on Wednesday by department of PHE & WS Pasighat Division.

The project was inaugurated by Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong in the presence of PRI members, Gaon Burahs, 38th Pasighat East Mandal President, Asar Padun and general public while maintaining social distancing and SOPs.

“The project was sanctioned under SADA in 2018 at an estimated cost of 70.00 Lakhs benefiting 90 households of the village”, informed Er. Tadung Padung, Asst. Engineer who elaborately briefed the technical aspect and operation of the system to the public.

While speaking on the occasion legislator Moyong appreciated the PHE & WS department for its timely completion of the project which has solved the long cherished demand of the village.

Taking the opportunity, Moyong also advised the people of Tigra-Mirbuk to stay safe at home and maintain social distancing while wearing masks and using sanitizers to stay safe from COVID-19 pandemic.