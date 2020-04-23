 Arunachal: Moyong distributes food items to more than 1000 families

Pasighat- The Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong today distributed food items to more than 1000 families of Ward No. 1-8. The food items included 10 Kgs of rice, 1 Kg pulse and 1 Kg salt.

The food items were first stocked at Engo Takar Dere which were later designated ward-wise and distributed by listing out the needy section of people who were badly affected by the lockdown.

There has several section of people who mostly depends on daily wages and their limited food stocks ran out or running out. Moyong’s help to his people under PMC has been lauded by many needy people including one Mrs Oser Tasing who had appealed the administration and local MLA to come forward to help the lockdown affected people most of whom do not posses any AAY, PHH and BPL ration card.

While informing about his other initiative, Moyong said that, people of Pasighat residing at state capital, Itanagar and Naharlagun including Nirjuli were also distributed basic food items on Tuesday and Wednesday. “It may not be helping my people for too long to sustain, but we are not leaving any stone unturned to relief our people from basic food item needs so that people could stayback to home as per lockdown guidelines to fight against the pandemic COVID-19”, added Moyong.

When asked about other preparedness in Pasighat, Moyong said that, adequate numbers of quarantine centres like Tourist Lodge and Apex Professional University of Gumin Nagar, Pasighat Outdoor stadium; private hotels earmarked are also catering to the quarantine necessities of our people.

Moyong also appreciated the cooperation of general public in making the lockdown successful including the villages where traditional rituals like ‘Pator’, ‘Ramu-Rayet’ were performed to prevent any pandemic or epidemic coming to Adi areas.