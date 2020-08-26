ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalSports

Arunachal: Mountaineer Taka Tamut selected for ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award’

In a whatsApp message to Arunachal24 Tamut  said "I dedicate this award to all media friends

August 26, 2020
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Mountaineer Taka Tamut selected for 'Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award'
File photo
ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar:  Arunachal Pradesh Mountaineer Taka Tamut has been selected for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2019.

Tamut, who scaled Mt Everest in 2018, was one of the volunteers for the search and rescue mission after an Indian Air Force An-32 plane went missing with 13 men onboard in June 2019.

Taka Tamut from Jomlo Mongku, Siang District  alongwith Kishon Tekseng from Yingkiong  Upper Siang District summit the Mt Everest on 24th May at 9 am after gruelling 13 hours nonstop climbed without any support staff.

Taka Tamut  also help the  Indian Air Force in 18 days long search operationof AN-32 aircraft crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 2019.

In a whatsApp message to Arunachal24 Tamut  said “I dedicate this award to all media friends .Thank you once again without support of you I can’t reach up to here.. You are the one who always support me through social media…Screening committee selected me through 1) mountaineering profession 2) used adventure profession to Social work. 3) actively promotion of Adventure activities for youth development Thank you so much.

Tamut  is also the Recipient of the 1st Northeast Unsung Heroes Red Carpet Award in Mumbai 2019, and Gold Medal Award 2020 by Government of Arunachal Pradesh & IAF AOC-IN-C MEDAL.

Meanwhile, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2019, will be presented by the President of India at a virtual award ceremony on August 29th, 2020. The awards will be conferred in virtual mode with award winners participating in the function from various locations across the country using the NIC facilities.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close