Arunachal: Mountaineer Taka Tamut selected for ‘Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award’

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Mountaineer Taka Tamut has been selected for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2019.

Tamut, who scaled Mt Everest in 2018, was one of the volunteers for the search and rescue mission after an Indian Air Force An-32 plane went missing with 13 men onboard in June 2019.

Taka Tamut from Jomlo Mongku, Siang District alongwith Kishon Tekseng from Yingkiong Upper Siang District summit the Mt Everest on 24th May at 9 am after gruelling 13 hours nonstop climbed without any support staff.

Taka Tamut also help the Indian Air Force in 18 days long search operationof AN-32 aircraft crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 2019.

In a whatsApp message to Arunachal24 Tamut said “I dedicate this award to all media friends .Thank you once again without support of you I can’t reach up to here.. You are the one who always support me through social media…Screening committee selected me through 1) mountaineering profession 2) used adventure profession to Social work. 3) actively promotion of Adventure activities for youth development Thank you so much.

Tamut is also the Recipient of the 1st Northeast Unsung Heroes Red Carpet Award in Mumbai 2019, and Gold Medal Award 2020 by Government of Arunachal Pradesh & IAF AOC-IN-C MEDAL.

Meanwhile, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, 2019, will be presented by the President of India at a virtual award ceremony on August 29th, 2020. The awards will be conferred in virtual mode with award winners participating in the function from various locations across the country using the NIC facilities.