Arunachal: MoRTH approves remaining two packages of the Itanagar-Banderdewa 4-lane Highway projects

Itanagar- The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) has given the financial sanction as well as administrative and technical approval for remaining two packages of the Itanagar to Banderdewa four lane Highway projects. These are package B from Jully tri-junction (Papu Nallah) to Nirjuli and package C from Nirjuli to Banderdewa. For package B, with total length of 11KM Rs 496 crore , while for package C, Rs 437crore has been sanctioned for 7.5 KM.

At present the work on the package A from Chandranagar to Jully tri-junction is in the progress. While informing about it, the Chief Engineer Highway Kuru Sera said the four lane road project starting from Hollongi upto Banderdewa is very crucial infrastructure project for the state. He also said even though monsoon rain and Covid-19 pandemic created hindrance in the execution of package A from Chandranagar to Jully tri-junction, the work is still progressing.

The chief engineer also shared that the much delayed Potin to Pangin project is finally gathering pace. “The 400 KM Potin-Pangin Trans Arunachal Highway was pending for quite a long time due to various reasons. Later the MoRTH divided the whole stretch into nine packages for easy implementation. The agreement has already been signed for the packages 1, 2 and 4,” he said.

For the other five packages the letter of acceptance has been issued and agreement will be signed as soon as performance guarantee is submitted, the CE informed while adding that only for one package the LOA has not been issued.

Highlighting the status of east west corridor and frontier highway road projects, he said the detail project report (DPR) from Pasighat to Naharlagun stretch has been submitted to the govt and survey is going on for the remaining section.

This project will connect foothill area of the state. Another road infrastructure project the frontier highway which will connect villages located along the international border is being taken up MoRTH and PWD highway is coordinating in the state. These two are the pet projects of MoS (Indepent charge) sports and youth affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The Chief Engineer Kuru Sera further said that work on Pasighat-Pangin and Pasighat-Yingkiong highway is nearing the finish. However he acknowledged that Covid 19 pandemic has affected progress of works in these two sections.