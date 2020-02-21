Arunachal: Mortal remains of Subhanso Pul consigned to flame

Tezu

Mortal remains of Subhanso Pul were consigned to flame here at the Rock line in traditional Mishmi rituals at 3.30 PM today. Besides Ojing Pul elder brother and Abaiso Pul younger brother, family members, friends, relatives bid tearful adieu.

Karikho Kri local MLA, Dasanglu Pul MLA Hayuliang, family members, relatives, friends and well wishers paid homage today to the departed soul here at the private resident.

Subhanso, second son of former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister late Kalikho pul was found dead in a mysterious circumstance at his apartment in UK’s Brighton on 9th Feb. 20-year-old Shubanso was Pul’s second son by his first wife Dangwimsai Pul.

Yesterday his mortal remains were brought at Mohanbari, Assam and later by Helicopter at Tezu Airfield. In the entire related process to bring back the body from Bringhton (London) to Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu supported the bereaved family.

The Pul family and Mishmi community deeply extended heartfelt gratitude to the CM for showing humanitarian gesture in the need of hour to the family.