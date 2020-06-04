Arunachal: More than 150 stranded vehicles Deed and Dem villag allowed to move

Itanagar- More than 150 vehicles which were stranded in the muddy road between Deed and Dem village of Lower Subansiri were allowed to move to their respective destination to Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey district.

EAC (Palin) Rido Tarak from Kra Daadi district inform that more vehicle including 20 trucks loaded with essential commodities were stranded on the under construction Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) for more than 24 hours.

Trucks were on the way to Kra Daadi and Kuring Kumey district headquarter have been delayed due to heavy downpour, landslide and under construction activities by the NHIDCL. He said.

After the intervention of the administration today the road blockade cleared and the vehicles were allowed to move to their respective destination. Tarak added.

Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Parishad secretary general Sangha Tagik claimed. that Joram-Koloriang muddy road particularly from Taloh village got blocked on several occasion. The Trucks transporting ration from Ziro FCI godown always stuck in the muddy road, causing which the public distribution system (PDS) in Kurung Kumey and Kra Daddi districts affected.

He urged the PWD minister and DCs of Kurung Kumey, Kra Daddi and Lower Subansiri to take the necessary action to repair the roads for the smooth transportation specially trucks loaded with ration.