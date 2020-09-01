Arunachal: Month long campaign on Role of youth in HIV Awareness concludes

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Alo Libang, Minister (H&FW), Arunachal Pradesh, while giving away the Prizes to the winners of the month long Online Video contest at organised by Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, Naharlagun, at Itanagar on Tuesday asked youth to be more vigilant so that they stay safe from various diseases. While appreciating the youth for participating in the video contest, he exhorted the youth to keep on doing the good work so that people remain safe.

HIV awareness activities just should not be done for prizes and awards but should be done as a part of Social service in daily life also. He said that IEC activities are more crucial in the state like Arunachal where most of the people live in rural areas. Youth are the future of the nation and they have an important role in the nation building, he added. He appreciated APSACS for the noble initiative where Digital Media is extensively used to reach out the people during the pandemic period.

Director of Health Services, Dr. M. Lego, asked youth to play important role in creating awareness about HIV. As there is no definite cure to HIV or vaccine, knowledge about the virus and its transmission is very important to prevent its spread. He also asked people not to stigmatise people living with HIV.

Project Director, APSACS, Dr. Riken Rina while appreciating the youth for participating in a large number in the month long campaign said that Corona pandemic has come as blessing in disguise as it allow APSACS to go online with its HIV Campaign. The state has many budding talents and APSACS online Video contest has provide an opportunity to tap such hidden talents.

The month long Digital Campaign on HIV was organise from 1st August to 31st August 2020 to mark the International Youth Day which falls on 12th August every year. A Facebook video contest with a topic ‘Role Youth in HIV Awareness’ was organised during the campaign where 19 contestants took part.

Team Ekta emerged as the winner with 23000 Facebook viewings, 3200 Facebook sharings, 101 Jury Marks and 704 Facebook likes followed by Ms Gami Bogo with 23000 Facebook Viewings, 1800 Facebook sharings, 130 Jury Marks and 1081 Facebook likes. Damsite Friends got the third position with 1400 Facebook Viewings, 5800 Facebook Sharings, 116 Jury marks and 583 Facebook likes.

Winner received Rs. 15000 Cash with Mememto and Certificates, 2nd Position Received Rs. 10000/- Cash with Mememto and Certificates while the third position receives Rs. 5000 Cash with Mememto and Certificates.