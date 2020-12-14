Arunachal: Monda Sangno won against Meghalaya’s Phnnehbur Myllienngap in Inter Club Mixed Martial Arts Championship 2020

GUWAHATI: In a bloody mixed martial arts battle(MMA), Monda Sangno of Arunachal Pradesh has successfully won against Meghalaya’s Phnnehbur Myllienngap in straw weight(52 KG) bout of Inter Club Mixed Martial Arts(MMA)/Kick Boxing Championship 2020 being organised by Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym Sunderpur in Guwahati here this evening.

Monda(28) a contractual teacher by profession was representing Abrasumente Academy Itanagar had submitted Phnnehbur by rear neck choke submission in two minute of second round in three-round straw weight bout.

Phnnehbur unleashed flurry of strikes at Monda and dominated the entire first round. However, Monda turned the match in second round spectacular fashion by submitting Phnnehbur in two minutes of second round by rear neck choke.

Phnnehbur tapped out within three second, paving referee to rescue him from blacking out. Monda was being constantly guided by his corner men Nisham Sonam and Sonam Taku who erupted into wild jubilation Phnnehbur tapped out.

Monda is also a gold medallist in Wako Indian Open, an International Kick Boxing Tournament which held in New Delhi in last February.