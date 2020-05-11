Arunachal: Mockery of social distancing was seen at Pepsi dealer, RK Mission Hospital in city

Itanagar- Making mockery of the social distancing norms huge crowd was seen at HIM Enterprises (Pepsi distributor), Jully and RK Misson Hospital here on Monday. This happened even though the government has banned assembling of crowd in one place to stop spread of the COVID 19. At HIM Pepsi distributor the people were in queue since morning.

“The people started queuing since morning 5 am. It is very difficult to maintain social distance. The authorities should work out a mechanism to avoid this kind of situation,” said a person who was in the queue. Though few policemen were present but even they were struggling to enforce the social distancing norms

Watch video of Him Enterprises

At RKM hospital too massive crowd was witnessed near the entrance of the OPD. The people were not following the social distancing norms. “This is really worrisome situation. The RKM authorities are playing with the fire. They should immediately address this issue before situation turns ugly. The present situation is a threat not only for visitors but also for the health workers of the RKM hospital,” said a citizen.

Watch Video of RK Mission Hospital

Capital SP Tumme Amo however while briefing the media this evening said that he had directed his officer to warned the Pepsi dealer to maintain system either action will be taken against it. He also said that though private security is there at RK Mission and he has also directed his officer to send few security personnels during the OPD to support the authority for the same.

He however said that it is actually the responsibility of each and everyone to follow rules, regulation, guidelines and advisory of health department which are for our safety. Amo added.