Arunachal: Mithun Mela held at Kimin

KIMIN- A Mithun Mela at Kimin for technology awareness cum Mithun’s health checkup camp and TSP input distribution was held at Dorpa village under Kimin sub division.

During the camp, more than 60 numbers of Mithun were brought to the Mela site and vaccinated. The health check up of mithun were also done and treated accordingly which was followed by free distribution of veterinary medicines. Barbed wires, ear tags, bags, gumboots, raincoats and caps also distributed to Farmers.

The different technologies as well as use of different medicine in the treatment of animals like of FMD and others were described by National Research Centre (NRC) Mithun Dr. Keza vito, Chief Technical Officer of NRC,M, Nagaland.

He also gave the scientific information related to advanced mithun husbandry to mithun rearers and also use of mineral mixture to improve the health condition of animals.

The overview of different diseases as well as importance of vaccination and mass deworming has been highlighted by Mission Director, Arunachal Mithun & Yak conservation Mission, Dept of Animal Husbandry and veterinary Dr. Taba Heli.

Papum Pare district Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Chukhu Bablu and Kimin Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Bameng Yayu also assured to assist the farmers in preservation and protection of the Mithun. Both Bablu and Yayu graced the occasion as chief guest and guest of honour respectively and motivated the farmers and assured the support as and when required.

Meanwhile the Lora Top Mithun Farmer’s Club (MFC) have appreciated the NRC for rendering the noble service to the farmers.

To encourage the farmers, four farmers was also given cash incentive on the occasion.

The “Mithun mela” and awareness and health camp was organsied by Arunachal Mithun & Yak conservation Mission, Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development in collaboration with National Research centre, Mithun (NRC,M), ICAR, Medziphema, Nagaland and the programme was hosted by Mithun farmers club, Lora Top, Kimin

Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development, Director Dr. N.D Minto, Jt. Director Taku Tachi, Director Soil & Water Conservation Joram Pupa, several scientists, officers from AH, Vety & DD, HoDs of Kimin circle, elected PRI leaders of Kimin circle, members of Lora Top Mithun farmers club and other local leaders and public were present on the occasion.