Arunachal:  Missing girl traced out by Ziro police

ZIRO- A girl aged 18 years has been successfully recovered by Ziro police.

The girl, is a student of St Claret College Ziro was found missing from her town since 25 th Feb, 2021. She had reportedly gone to local ATM booth from where she was found missing.

A missing report was lodged to the police station, Ziro and immediately the police swung into action.

The SP and the Dy SP Ziro along with the team led by Inya Tato, SI succeeded in tracing out the girl with full zeal and zest.

Talking to Arunachal24 Girl’s father, mother and entire family members have extended their thanks to the police department specially SI and his team for initiating timely and prompt action.

They also expressed their obligations to the well wishers who also helped them rescuing the child.