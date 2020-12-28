Arunachal: Miscreants vandalized several houses in Pach village

TORU: Reportedly miscreants have vandalized several houses in Pach village under Toru circle of Sagalee sub-division adjoining capital complex on Saturday late evening. Police sources informed.

Most of the family members were not in their house and a mob have ransacked several houses and vandalized the household materials and property. Said victims family members.

We don’t know who so ever the miscreants are but the act they did is highly condemnable, “they have vandalized our houses and damaged all the property and even injured a senior citizen which need to be investigated and police should take action”. said another victim family member.

Meanwhile, Insp. B Boje, OC, Sagalee Police station inform that, ” A telephonic information has been received from the Gaon Bura from Pach village under Toru Circle of Sagalee sub-division at Sagalee Police station at around 7.30 PM. On receipt of information the police team of Sagalee is investigating the matter. He said.

Meanwhile, a case may be registered in receipt of formal FIR and further investigation would be done and action will be taken. There is no any law and order problem as of now. He said.