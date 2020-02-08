Arunachal: Ministers, Speaker visit Dechenthang Model Village near Mechuka

Mechuka

Minister RWD Honchum Ngandam, Minister Food & Civil Supplies Kamlung Mossang, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, Koloriang MLA Lokam Tassar along with Speaker Pasang D Sona on Saturday visited at Model Tourism Village Dechenthang, few kilo meter away from Mechukha town.

The dignitaries are on a two-day tour to Mechukha where they will visit some ongoing projects and also attend the Sonam Losar Festival of Memba tribe of Shi-Yomi district on Sunday.

Soon after landing at Mechukha from Itanagar, the dignitaries took a cycle ride from Mechukha town to Singbir village enroute to Dechenthang village.

At Dechenthang they were accorded a rousing welcome in traditional way by the public. They also visited some historical important sites.

Later the dignitaries also inspected a local exhibition stall at Dechenthang which was set for the Losar festival.