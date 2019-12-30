Arunachal: Minister inspects Mega food Park site after CS

Banderdewa

Industries minister Tumke Bagra visited and inspected the site of Mega Food Park in Banderdewa circle on monday which was previously visited by the Chief Secretary two months back.

Bagra today alongwith several officers of agriculture, Horticulture, Industries, Trade & Commerce and Papum Pare district administration including Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu and other visited the site for establishment of Mega food park near Dolikota village in Banderdewa circle.

Talking to media, Bagra said that “state government is optimistic to provide all support and facilities like road connectivity, water and power supply to Mega food park area of state for its early establishment”.

The schemes is approved and sanctioned, but it was delayed due to some technical problem and some formalities with the department, minister informed, but he did not give detailed information about the technical problem .

For inviting investors the department will initiate several programmes including road show . advertisement in other parts of country and North East region, Bagra said.

Bagra further said that all like minded investors who wanted to invest in state will be welcomed and necessary platform will be given.

Lead Promoter, Likha Maj inform that after the approval of Industrial policy by the state cabinet the big businessmen and investors may able to invest in state.

50 acres of land is leasable out of total 75 acres is available where investors can set up several industries. He said.