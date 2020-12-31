Arunachal: Minister, ATA deeply mourn the demise of Deepak Gurung

ITANAGAR: Minister for Sports Mama Natung , Arunachal Taekwondo Arunachal Association (ATA) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of taekwondo instructor Deepak Gurung, who passed away on Tuesday .

Gurung was only 47-years-old and was Taekwondo Instructor of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy.

He was the first Black Belt holder of the state, first to win gold medal in Taekwondo National Championship in 1990’s; obtained Black Belt 5th DAN and became first International Referee (IR) from the state.

Moreover, most of the state taekwondo Black Belt holders, national medalists and international players are his product. Thus, death would be irreparable for the state and his services would be remembered forever.

The ATA executive body conveyed its condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.