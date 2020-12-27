Arunachal: Mesom wins gold medal in, Sr National E-Kata Championship

ITANAGAR- Justifying the common adage hum kisise kum nehi, Arunachal karateka Mesom Singhi won a gold medal in two-day Senior National E-Kata Championship conducted by Karate Association of India (KAI) during December 20 and 21 last.

Singhi, the first player in senior category to achieve such laurel, had won gold medal in -61 kg category (individual Kumite) in 9th Commonwealth Karate Championship-2018 conducted at Durban in South Africa.

However, Singhi and Abab Sangdo were selected for the KAI Championship on the basis of 3rd State Olympic Games conducted at Chimpu as both had won gold medal each. But, Sangdo unfortunately had lost his bout in 5th round of the competition.

Arunachal Karate-Do Association executive body members led by president Likha Tara and general secretary S. Deben Sharma have congratulated her for her Achievement, according to an AKDA release.