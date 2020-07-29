Arunachal: Memorandum for Creation of Mon Autonomous Region Submitted to CM

ADVERTISEMENT

Tawang: The Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee convened a meeting of the eminent personalities of the twin districts of Tawang and West Kameng district here at Zomkhang Hall of Tawang Circuit Hall under the aegis of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa.

President Monpa Mimang Tsogpa Rinchin Dorjee welcomed all the members in the meeting. In his key note address, MLA Lumla Jambey Tashi presented brief chronology of events from 2003 onwards when the demand was initially made. He informed about assurances given by then Chief Minister Nabam Tuki and MP(LS) Takam Sanjoy for creation of Autonomous Region in 2013.

A horde of issues pertaining to Creation of Mon Autonomous Region was discussed. Participants in the meeting exhorted strong views of the extreme necessity of the Mon Autonomous Region and expressed extreme displeasure over the inordinate delay of the Govt in granting the Autonomous Region. Urging immediate creation of the Autonomous Region, it was decided in the meeting to pursue the same vehemently with the State Government and the Government of India.

Decision was also taken to immediately revive various committees of the Mon Autonomous Demand Committee both in Tawang and West Kameng district and start launching various activities related to the issue in the twin districts of Tawang and West Kameng on a fixed time line basis.

The speakers in the meeting also emphasized to have tripartite talks of the Demand Committee with the State Government and the Govt. of India at the earliest possible for creation of the proposed Autonomous Region at the earliest.

After a threadbare discussion a time line for various activities to be conducted in the twin district was finalized. The meeting then finalized a memorandum requesting the State Government to take up the long pending demand of Mon Autonomous Region. The memorandum was later presented to the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The Demand for Mon Autonomous Region, which is pending with the Govt. of India was initiated in the year 2003. The State Legislative Assembly adopted and resolved for creation Autonomous District Council of Tawang and West Kameng alongwith Autonomous District Council of Tirap and Changlang way back in 16-02-2004 and forwarded the same to the Govt. of India. After series of follow up action over the years, the demand is still pending in the Govt. of India.

Legislatures of Tawang and West Kameng district including Students Union representatives, religious figures, senior officers and eminent personalities of Tawang and West Kameng district attended the meeting convened by the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa. COVID 19 SOP such as sanitizer, face mask and social distancing norms were properly followed in the meeting.