Arunachal: Mein holds a meeting of Hydro Power Developers and DCs

Itanagar

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, Minister in-charge for Hydropower on Wednesday called a meeting of Hydro Power Developers and Deputy Commissioners to understand the issues hampering implementation of allotted projects in the state.

Mein informed that the State Government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the serious investors and directed the deputy commissioner to provide all cooperation from the administration side.

He suggested to the developers to be more serious towards the allotted projects and show some serious intent on implementation of the projects.

Mein has also directed the Secretary Land Management to take all necessary steps to sort out the issues of land acquisition in all allotted projects in a time bound manner.

Mein has called upon the district administration, power developers and PCCF, to work in tandem to get the project implemented immediately in the state.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, H.K. Paliwal, Commissioner (Power) G.S. Meena , Secretary (Land Management) S. K. Jain, PCCF R.K.Singh and Chief Engineer (Monitoring), DHPD R.K.Joshi.