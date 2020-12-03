Arunachal: Meeting for COVID-19 vaccine held at Yupia, Itanagar

Yupia/ Itanagar 1st District Task Force for Immunization (DFTI) meeting for COVID-19 vaccine held here at DC’s Conference Hall, Yupia today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu to discuss the preparedness of COVID-19 vaccination drive which is likely to be introduced soon.

While highlighting the importance of the meeting the Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu enjoined upon all stakeholders to co-operate in completing the preparedness of COVID-19 vaccination drive and instructed DMO to ensure that all cold chain points and manpower deployment are done as per timeline.

He also emphasised that data should be collected in a very pragmatic manner as per te guidelines and at Sub Divisional and Circle level steering Committee should be constituted immediately which should be headed by the concerned ADCs to oversee and review the implementation of COVID-19 vaccine at block levels in the district.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Neelam Nega also opined that untoward incident may arise during vaccination session due to high demand of the new vaccine and assured full co-operation in the event of such situation.

Earlier, District Medical Officer Dr. Komling Perme presented PPT on the preparedness of COVID-19 vaccination.

HoDs from line departments Education, ICDS, all Programme Officers and staffs attended the meeting.

ITANAGAR: Anticipating the introduction of vaccine for Covid-19, the District Task Force meeting on COWIN(COVID-19) vaccination was held in the chamber of the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Shri Komkar Dulom today.

The DC urged all the stakeholders to gear up for the drive and complete the process within the timeline.

He asked the DMO Dr Mandip Perme to ensure that all datas are collected within the timeline and as per the guideline.

He also urged all the stakeholders to cooperate with each other to ensure that the whole process is completed smoothly.

The DMO informed that once introduced, the healthcare workers would be the first ones to get vaccinated.

The SP Capital Jimmy Chiram expressed hope that once the healthcare workers are vaccinated, it would encourage others to come forward.

During the meeting, it was also decided that steering committee would be constituted at circle level which would be headed by Administrative Officers to oversee and review the implementation of Covid-19 vaccines at their respective levels.

Other issues like deployment of manpower, Cold chain points etc were also discussed.

Doctor Eshi Project Officer UNDP presented a PPT on the entire process of the preparedness of COVID-19 vaccination.

Among other, Ranphoa Ngowa Additional Secretary Education, Dr Hage Ambing CMS TRIHMS, Dr T Mize DRCHO, Smti A Lowangcha Dy Director( ICDS), Nabam Shelly BEO Education and others members of District Task Force on Immunisation(DTFI) attended the meeting.