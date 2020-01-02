Arunachal: Media fraternity condoles demise of Kemeju Ningee

Hollongi

The state media fraternity deeply mourns demise of Kemeju Ningee, father of The Arunachal Age reporter, Tagu Ningee, who passed away peacefully at his Holongi residence on the intervening night of January 1.

Members of the Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association, stand with the bereaved Ningee family at this hour of grief and pray for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Late Ningee is survived by his wife, seven sons, three daughters and several grand children. He was associated with several welfare activities among the communities and society. He was a dedicated and hard labour first generation person from the area. Due to his simplicity he was loved and known person in the area.

His last rites will be performed at his Hollongi residence on January 3.