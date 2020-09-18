Arunachal: Mazdoor and farmers are the backbone of nation- Mama Natung

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat : “ Mazdoor and Farmers are the backbone of the country, without Mazdoor and farmers the state and country never develop”. Said Mama Natung, Minister , WRD, Sports and Youths Affairs.

Natung was addressing a gathering of workers community at general ground of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) on the occasion of National labours day celebration organised by its East Siang district unit of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh ( BMS ) on Thursday.

The team Arunachal under the leadership of Pema Khandu is doing its best efforts for all round development and welfare of its people including the workers community.

Natung said that “whatever the problems and demands raised by the labour and workers has been either resolved or being considered on priority and government will leave no stone unturned to make welfare activities and deliver welfare measures to its workers on priority basis”.

The Arunachal government has been doing best activities to contain the Coronavirus (Covid 19) in state by best team effort by all stake holders and hospital management with infrastructure with testing, tracing and treatment method. He thanked all section of society, organisation for extending helping hands during the fight against the deadly virus. He added.

Natung further appeal the workers and labour community to rededicate themselves for the cause of rapid development of state in all front.

Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong attending the function as guest of honour said that whatever is problem is being faced by the workers community will be taken up on priority basis and sought support and cooperation for the development of Pasighat township in all sector.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) state President Yasi Nalo Sonam highlighted various activities and grievances of BMS and also sought continuous support from the government in solving various issue of BMS in time to come.

East Siang district Unit President Mipet Tayeng among others senior BMS leader address the gathering.

Tali MLA Jikke Tako and few government officers of the district among other were present on the occasion.