Arunachal: Massive landslide on BCT road between Elephant-Sessa

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road between Elephant-Sessa has been blockage after a massive landslide occurred this evening. Informed Bhalukpong EAC Tomo Riba.

Riba informed that the information has been received from the locals and it was confirmed by the executing agency (BRTF) 127 RCC company officials this evening. Though man and machine has been deployed and as per information the blockage is likely to be cleared by Thursday afternoon however it maybe a risky affairs if the commuters do not remain alert and cautious while driving in the hilly roads.

Since the road is under construction, due to inclement weather, poor visibility, dense fog, frequent rainfall and rough road surface prevailing at the said stretch of BCT road driving is very precarious and several advisory hs been issued by the West Kameng district administration from time to time in the greater interest of the public safety and saftey of the commuters.

In a Traffic advisory issued by West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki Vide order No- BJ-1714/2017-18 dated Sept 07 2020 said that “ the following advisory is issued for compliance by all commuters and motorist while driving on BCT road in the under construction area”.

“ On entry at Bhalukpong check gate, the condition of the road be ascertained by all commuters from the police and administration on duty before venturing for onward journey”, “the maximum speed of the vehicle on the said stretch of road should not exceed 25 KMPHL”, the order said adding that “ the driver/motorist should drive slowly with fog light and headlight put on and with extreme caution with use of horn and hazard light”.

This order has been issued in continuation of office advisory earlier issued on June 19 2020.