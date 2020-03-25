Arunachal: Massive fire in Kaying Village, 54 houses  gutted

Kaying ( Siang district )

Atleast 54 houses and one community hall were gutted and assets worth lakhs were lost in a massive fire which broke out in Kaying village under Kaying circle of Siang district today afternoon, as information received from Tagam Mibang, EAC, Camp- Kaying.

The good thing is that no loss of life reported, however one women sustained minor injury in the accident.

Watch Video

Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh inform that ” I am in at Itanagar and due to country wide lockdown in view of outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), i couldn’t visit the village. I have announced immediate relief of cash amount of Rs. Ten thousand each and will extend help during the reconstruction of their dwelling houses, Taboh said.

Meanwhile as per information, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Mariang MLA Kanggong Taku has extended financial support of 1 lakh each for the fire victims.

I appeal and request the State Government, CBOs, NG Organizations, citizens to extend all possible help and support to the villagers of Kaying village at this time of great distress.

the member of Parliament from East Arunachal Tapir Gao also announced Rs. 15 lakh from MPLAD fund for the fire victims for procuring relief materials. Gao requested to DC, Siang District to correspondent with DC Lohit for transfer of the fund at the earliest for purchasing relief materials immediately.