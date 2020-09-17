Arunachal: Mass Violation of Covid-19 guidelines during National Labours Day celebration by BMS in Pasighat

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- Today our Camera have captured the video of Mass Violation of Covid-19 guidelines during National Labours Day celebration organised by BMS in Pasighat of Arunachal Pradesh

Large numbers of leaders and labours gathered for National Labours Day celebration organised by Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh ( BMS ) on 17 Sep, 2020 at JN College ground in Pasighat. The video is showing cultural troops performing their programme without wearing face mask and not maintaining social distancing norms. Large number of labourers who were in the audience were also not maintaining social distancing.

When our reporter Manoj Singh raised this question before WRD Minister Mama Natung, who was also present in the programme, he said ” we are maintaining SOP” .

In Itanagar, if a person is going out without a mask the police fines them Rs 500 but here there is no action. People are violating Covid-19 guidelines in the presence of Ministers and MLAs.

In such a situation, who is supposed to take action? Watch this video and decide whether people here are following SOP or not……

Watch Video