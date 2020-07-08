Arunachal: Man rescued after 14 hrs of being stranded in middle of Yamne river

Yingkiong- The Upper Siang police rescue a man from the middle of Yamne river where he went for fishing in Mariyang circle of Upper Siang district on Sunday last.

Upper Siang SP, Dr. Neelam Nega inform that an information was received at around 6pm of 05/07/2020 that a person, namely Olik Lego ( 36 ), is stranded in the Middle of Yamne River. The said person went to river for Fishing, who later on got stranded due to sudden increase the water level of river.

OC PS Mariyang, SI K. Dameng, immediately rushed to the spot along with police personnel and public of Mariyang and in the meantime Fire and Emergency Services of Yingkiong was also mobilized from here. He said.

The F&ES personnel lead by Station Officer N.Minno reached the spot along with available equipments and men by 11 pm and started the operation. He said.

After continuous efforts by the Police personnel and the public of Mariyang, the stranded person was rescued at 4.00 am on 06/07/20 and it took more than ten hours to successfully accomplish the rescue operation. SP informed.

The efforts and cooperation by public especially one Mr.Takep Tamut of Damda village who played a pivotal role in the rescue operation is commendable.

It is learnt that the said person was stranded in the River since 2.00 pm on 05/07/2020 until he was rescued at 4:00 am on 06/07/2020.

Meanwhile, in a message SP appeal all section of society and general public not to go to river side and even for fishing during the river flowing in spate and rainy days.

It is to mention that the whole rescue operation was monitored by DC Upper Siang Tapir Pada and SP Dr. Neelam Nega with guidance of IGP (Operation) Apur Bitin and DIG (Central Range) Issac Pertin.