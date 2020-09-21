Arunachal: Man drowned in Dikrong river in Kola camp, retrieved from Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: A man reportedly drowned in Dikrong river in Kola Camp area of Doimukh has been retrieved from Laluk area of North Lakhimpur district of Assam. Informed Jimmy Chiram, SP Papum Pare.

Chiram said that “ the dead body has been recovered by Assam Police from Dikrong river near Mala Gaon in Laluk of Assam.

The body was identified by younger brother Dinesh Kr. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Doimukh police.

The police team from Doimukh has reached the spot and are back with the body which is being kept at Morgue of RK Mission Hospital while the post mortem will be done on Tuesday”. SP said.

After the information was reported to the police the intensive search operation was launched with the help of NDRF supported and escorted by Doimukh police and under the active guidance of Dy. SP B Basar. SP added.

After conducting all legal formalities the body will be handed over to the family members for conducting last rite. SP further said.

Meanwhile, IMC former Deputy Chief Councilor Tarh Nachung informed this daily that a group of five private workers who were engaged for private electrical works at Cola Camp. During the works due to scorching heat they went nearby Dikrong river to take bath as per information. He said.

During the bathing one persons has been reportedly drowned away, after which the matter was informed to the local police station at Doimukh and search operation was started and even locals was also engaged to locate the body. Continuous two days search operation was conducted and the body was retrieved today from Laluk area. Nachung added.

He further said that the body was identified as Ramesh Parjapati, 21 years a local resident of G Extension, Naharlagun and a permanent resident of Churu district of Rajasthan.