Arunachal: Man arrested over alleged rape of a minor

Roing

After an extensive manhunt that had lasted for four days, Roing Police arrests one Kabeng Pertin, who was wanted for attempting rape on a minor child.

On 11/01/2020 Roing Police received information from parents of the minor child that on 10/01/2020 their 4 year old girl was forcefully abducted by the said miscreant on a motorcycle and he tried to rape her.

The girl child somehow managed to free herself from the said miscreant and a day later told her parents about the incident, who then reported it to police.

After receipt of the written complain a case vide Roing PS Case No-02/20 u/s 376/511 IPC R/W Sec-4/8 of POCSO Act was registered and taken up for investigation.

After committing the crime, the said miscreant Kabang Pertin had fled into the jungle area and was since hiding.

Roing Police team had initiated a manhunt to arrest him and after laying down a trap, he was finally arrested today at around 1000 hours from Shantipur, a border area between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

DySP (HQ) Roing, Ringu Ngupok while congratulating his team prayed for strength for the aggrieved girl child and her family. He informed that the investigation of the said case is being expedited and the team would try their best to ensure early conviction of the said accused to set a template of zero tolerance towards child sexual abuse.

He further reiterated the need for community and family awareness in detecting and inhibiting any form of child abuse.