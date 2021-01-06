Arunachal:  Man arrested collecting donation for fake charity

TEZU: Man arrested by Lohit police for collecting donation on the name of a fake charity named ‘Anath Sikshan Bhawan Ashram’ running an orphanage in Nagpur and having a branch at Tinsukia in Assam.

Lohit police identified him as Gopal Devnath and seized all money, fake identity card and other documents from the private resident of a local MLA where he was pleading donation for the cause.

“I interrogated and communicated Nagpur and Tinsukia but there was no orphanage of such. He is the resident of Makum in Tinsukia district of Assam. He had valid Inner Line Permit for Arunachal. I warned him and after bond sign not to practice such deceptive act again in Arunachal and boarded him at night super for his hometown”, informs D Bazbaruah SI Police station Tezu

Fake charities operate in a number of different ways. You may be approached on the street or at your door by people collecting money. But we should alert and should avoid donation without authenticity, he says.

When contracted, local legislator Karikho kri says “The person collecting donations on behalf of the charity does not have any identification. Fake charity claiming to run orphanage at Gilapukhuri area in Tinsukia Assam but when we enquired about the existence of such orphanage, There was no institution of this kind.

Such scammers take advantage of our generosity and compassion of our innocent people. Not only do these scams lot your hard-earned money but also divert much needed donations away from legitimates charities and causes. We should not encourage this type of fraudulent practices”, he adds further.