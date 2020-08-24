Arunachal: Man arrested by SIC in connection with nursing officer recruitment case in Tezu

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Special Investigation Cell (SIC) arrested one Banbo Pertin on 20th August 2020, in connection with alleged malpractices in the exam for contractual Nursing Officers in Tezu, informed M Harsha Vardhan, SP, SIC (Vig).

Mr Vardhan further informed that ” During the course of investigation It has been revealed that he took money from 2 candidates. One of the candidates, who qualified in the exam and the money trail of 1.5 lakh rupees was traced to an account in SBI Tezu. The account has been seized” .

“The other candidate, who did not qualify in the exam and amount of 2 lakh rupees taken from her was returned as per the investigation so far”, informed SP, SIC.

Dr. Siang Tamut who was the DRCHO of Tezu at the time of the exam, has also been questioned in custody. Relevant documents have been seized from DMO office. Investigation is continuing in the matter.

The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) is investigating the alleged malpractices in the exam for contractual Nursing Officers in Tezu. A suo-moto case was registered at PS SIC (Vig) vide FIR no. 18/20 u/s 120B IPC and 7,8, 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act on 17′” August, 2020, after the approval of the state government.