Arunachal: Man arrested by Bomdila police on charge of cyberbullying

BOMDILA- A team of Bomdila police, led by OC PS Bomdila Inspector Krishnendu Dev under close supervision of SP B R Bommareddy arrested one Md Rofikul Islam from Assam in connection of a cyberbullying case. Rofikul @ Robikul is a resident of Solmara district Sonitpur, Assam.

According to police , Rafikul @ Robikul acquired a mobile no of victim and started sending obscene messages and videos on whatsapp. Later also posted on various social media that victim is a solicitor(prostitue) thereby damaging her image.

Victim started receiving numerous phone calls from various men. He further blackmailed the victim that he would reveal the name of person from whom he got the victim’s number for 50000/-.

Technical investigation and local input helped to nab the real culprit. West Kameng Police expresses special thanks to SP, M Mahanta and Addl SP Numal Mahatta Sonitpur for complete assistance.

Special appreciation to Inspector Rajesh Chetry, CMCU Itanagar for providing assistance in the process of investigation.

Further investigation is on.