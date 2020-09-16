Arunachal: Mama Natung visits flood affected villages under Mebo Sub-Division

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat – ( Maksam Tayeng ) Mama Natung, Minister WRD, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday visited Siang River flood affected villages under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District.

Natung was accompanied by 39th Mebo MLA, Lombo Tayeng, 38th Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong and 35th Pangin-Boleng MLA, Ojing Tasing besides Chief Engineer (W/Z), WRD, Er. Getom Borang, East Siang District Dy. Commissioner, Dr. Kinny Singh and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Bani Lego, Sr. BJP leader of 39th Mebo, Dr. Dangi Perme among others.

Natung inspected Sigar and Namsing village while observing the damages along the Mebo Dhola Road at New Borguli, Seram, Kongkul villages etc on the way down where Siang river flood has caused massive damages even by washing away the portion of Mebo Dhola Road at New Borguli and Namsing village side besides eroding away other developmental infrastructures and hundreds of hectares of agricultural and grazing lands.

While speaking to speaking to this scribe, Natung said that the government of Arunachal Pradesh is taking up all measures to bring funds for a lasting solution of the annual flood problem of these areas of East Siang District. Talking about the flood control bund that snapped during this ongoing monsoon flood, Natung said that the project was completed well but it was snapped from the middle of the tie-bundh due to massive flood. Natung also informed that the central Ministerial team which have visited this area recently with CM Pema Khandu have assured the state to come up with better project which is likely by coming year.

Mama Natung exhorted China ( input from Manoj Singh ) Mama Natung exhorted that neighbouring country China objection on funding through Asian Development Bank (ADB) which is a major hindrance for the same. “We are planning for a detail project report (DPR) after assessing the scale of destruction, so that the government of India may take it into -consideration for anti-erosion to save the township of Mebo and Pasighat” WRD Minister added. He also said last year Rs 35 crore fund was allocated for anti-erosion works and flood protection at Mebo areas, however, it was washed away this year, Natung said. He further appealed to all section of society to remain cautious while construction of dwelling nearby river side and below high mountain.

Natung also took reference of neighbouring country China which has been disrupting major international funding in the state for flood related works, especially from Asian Development Bank. But he said that the Pema Khandu government is planning accordingly to give a lasting solution of the problems faced by the people of Monggu Banggo under Mebo Sub-Division by finding out alternative funding source through New Delhi.

Later in the evening Natung also visited Komlighat, bank of river Siang here in Pasighat to take stock of the flood level of Siang river. He also visited Millennium playground near IGJ Government Hr. Secondary school, Pasighat for drainage construction to remove stagnant rain water in the playground. He summed up his visit after inspecting on-going infrastructures like Pasighat Eco-Tourism Health and Cultural center being constructed under Chief Minister’s District Innovation and Challenge Fund).