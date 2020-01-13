Arunachal: Mama Natung to inaugurate 18th state level Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volleyball tournament

Seppa

Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs Mama Natung will officially inaugurate 18th state level Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volleyball tournament on January 14 in General Ground Seppa. The East Kameng is hosting the 4th Under-18 State Level Hangpan Dada Football & Volleyball (Boys and Girls) Trophy in four different grounds of Seppa i.e General Ground-Seppa, Government Higher Secondary School Ground Bebo Colony, JNV Seppa, and St.Joseph School ground, New Seppa from January 13th to January 24th next.

All preparation for 18th state level Hangpan Dada memorial football and volleyball trophy for boys and girls is being monitored and supervised, said Minister for Sports, Youths Affairs and WRD Mama Natung.

‘District administration along with MLAs Tapuk Taku, Hayang Mangfi, Goruk Pordung and myself personally monitoring over the preparation”, informed Mama Natung.

More than 1600 players from almost 26 districts are participating in the ongoing 4th Under -18 State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Football & Volleyball (Boys & Girls) Trophy 2019-20 at Seppa, East Kameng informed Minister-Sports & Youth Affairs Mama Natung.

Natung also assured that all basic facilities like fooding and lodging are being provided to the players.

‘We don’t have many Hotels to accommodate for all the players and management teams in East Kameng, so we have designated various schools, hostels, and Hotels for the players as sports village with all the basic amenities’ , Natung informed .

Moreover, we have personally visited various accommodation areas and had lunch with the players to assure about the meals and facilities, Natung said.

When asked about security and Medical Response team during the tournament, Minister said “we have proper security arrangement for the teams in all the grounds and other designated areas. On the medical response team, Minister informed that medical staff with necessary kits will be present in each ground to ensure proper medical supports.