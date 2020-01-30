Arunachal: Mama Natung inaugurates 5-days Arunachal Music festival

Itanagar

Mama Natung Minister for WRD, Sports & Youths Affairs inaugurated the 2nd edition of Arunachal Music festival here at Sango ground between Itanagar-Naharlagun on Wednesday evening.

Speaking on the occasion Natung said that,our tradition and culture is the identity of our tribal society. Songs, music, drama and dances are part of culture which need to be promoted.

Terming the music which have a great significant with lots of story of existence of history of tribe and its existence on the earth need to get boost by all section of society, Natung said.

Music play a vital role in one life and our traditional music is missing day by day as several upcoming youths are changing their mindset toward other culture and music but our tradition is ours and we are identical to those music, dances and drama and songs which the younger generation has to carry forward and the state government is ready to support. Natung said.

Organising Chairman Toko Yalam Gemi, Executive Director Tai Tugung among other also address the gathering.

The five day music festival which include display of traditional music, traditional dance, drama, traditional songs fine arts music display from Rajiv Gandhi university team, fashion show, traditional musical instrument competition, DJ, folk songs and folk dance of Manipuri tribe, Gorkha tribe and other tribes of North East region, war dances of various tribe, display of various collection by local designers of state, modern dances of various tribes, performances by several state artist and singers etc.