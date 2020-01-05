Arunachal: Mama Natung felicitates 3 wushu medal winners

Itanagar

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung felicitated three wushu players for wining laurels for Arunachal Pradesh in six-day 28th Senior National Wushu Championship conducted at Jammu University which concluded at December 31 last.

The medalists – Nyeman Wangsu (who won three gold medals in Daoshu, Gunshu & Chanquan in Taolu-women); Onilu Tega (who won gold in below 52-kg) and Mepung Lamoju (who won silver in Taijijian in Taolu-women) were accompanied by their coach Premchandra and All Arunachal Wushu Association (AAWA) president Toko Teki.

Congratulating the trio on behalf of the state people, Govt, particularly Chief Minister Prema Khandu and himself, Natund said that they could also win medals in Asian Games if they worked hard and wished them success in future. Appreciating Premchandra and Teki for the spectacular achievement, he said that the state Govt is committed to give a new thrust to sports sector for which a policy is being formed to develop sport infrastructures and higher achievements for achievers to be reflected in next state budget.

The policy would envisage Centre of Excellence for two to three districts and their products would be brought to Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) at Chimpu for proper training to sharpen their skills to aim for Asian and Olympic medals, he said. He also lauded Union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju for allocating three Sports Centre of Excellence in Itanagar for which coaches have arrived to benefit the budding sports talent of the state.

Terming wushu as toughest among all martial arts, Teki lauded Natung for including wushu in three Sports Centres of Excellence and urged for such inclusion in six to seven Sports Authority of India centres proposed in the state which would immensely benefit wushu players.

Wangsu had proved her competence by defeating Asian champion to win gold medal which proved numerous hidden talents in the state, Teki said adding three winners and coach belonged to SLSA. Premchandra explained how the girls were rigorously taught for achieving the success.