Arunachal: Maintain Customer’s record, Govt advisory to pharmacies

Naharlagun- ‘’ State government through the health department has issued an advisory for the pharmacies of state to keep record of phone no, mobile no and address of the customers who buy medicine for fever, cough and cold symptoms similar to Covid-19. At the same time they should advice and encourage all persons with ILI (influenza like illness) symptom for Covid-testing at nearest government facilities’’

After that, Arunachal Pradesh Chemist & Drugs Association (APC & DA) today appeal all the pharmacist, drug distributor and retailer of the state to follow the guidelines and advisory issued by government of Arunachal Pradesh in view of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

APC&DA President Pawan Bagang inform that, There are around 1450 Pharmacists and Retail pharmacies in state and all have shown their support since the day one of the pandemic in state.

The pharmacist, drug retailer are the first contact person with patient seeking medicines and advice as how to use medicines and also for over the counter (OTC) medicines for various symptoms of diseases.

In wake of rising coronavirus (Covid-19) cases all over the country , we instruct all pharmacist/retailers of the state to follow Govt advisory, maintain the register, make the list all ILI cases (if any) and submit to respective medical authority like DMO and others, on daily basis. Bagang further said.

APC&DA instructed the retailer to make necessary precautionary measures like creating of circles in front of shops for customers, and delivery of medicines only to those who wear face mask as a safety. Bagang added.

‘’A little cooperation and support will give a good result’’ and appeal all section of society to obey all advisory and guidelines of health department and administration issued from time to time in the greater interest and welfare of all.