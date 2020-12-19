Arunachal: LSDLSU apeal DC, SP to deploy adequate nos of police and Para military troops during election

ZIRO: Lower Subansiri District Law Students’ Union (LSDLSU) appeal DC and SP to deploy adequate numbers of police and Para military troops in order to maintain peace and successful conduct of the election process, said the Union’s General Secretary, Khoda Yubey.

In a memorandum submitted to both SP and DC of lower Subansiri district, the union appeal ” In the context of ensuing Panchayat Election, 2020 in the jurisdiction of Lower Subansiri District, we the undersigned appeal to your good office to deploy adequate numbers of police and Para military troops in order to maintain peace and successful conduct of the election process”.

Further, each and every polling station be manned with sufficient forces to deal with any untoward incident, the union requested.

“We positively hope under your able administration, the democratic process of electing one’s own leader be exercised by the electorate in free, fair and peaceful manner” said the union.