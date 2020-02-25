Arunachal: Lower Subansiri – Kamle district boundary issue to be discussed on March 3

Ziro

The Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Chukhu Takar has convened a meeting for all stake holders to discuss the boundary issue between Lower Subansiri and Kamle district on March 3 at the DC Office chamber, Ziro.

A letter issued by Lower Subansiri DC vide order No-JUD/ID-BDRY/2020 Dtd-February 21 2020 said that ‘ a meeting has been fixed in office chamber of DC Ziro on March 3 2020 at 11,00 hrs in connecting with boundary problem of Lower Subansiri district with Kamle district’.

The officers and officials and representatives of various mentioned NGOs/villages has been requested to attend the meeting without fail.

Yachuli additional Deputy Commissioner, Sub-divisional officer Ziro, Divisional Forest officer Ziro, representative of Tanw Supun Dukun (TSD), Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Apatani Youth Association (AYA), Siibo Nyime Uru (Hari), representative from Hari, Kalung, Hong and Reru villages, Present & Secretary of Goan Bura (GB) Association and others has been invited apart from the designated administrative officer from DC Office Ziro. The letter added.