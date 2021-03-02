Arunachal: Longding DC Inspects Ongoing Projects, visits Institutions

LONGDING- Bani Lego Deputy Commissioner on 1st march took up a day long tour to visit various institutions, scheme and project sites in order to ensure that the work is being carried out following all quality measures and guidelines.

Firstly, he Visited newly created Longchan Circle office. There, he communicated with the CO incharge ZPM, PRI members and villagers. He listened to their grievances and assured necessary help. Then he along with the DDSE took stock of the Longchan School.

From Longchan, he proceeded towards Wakka circle HQ on the way he inspected the ongoing GREF road from Tissa to Wakka. He interacted with the official and asked them to maintain the quality of work.

After arriving at Wakka, Mr Lego visited Govt Higher Secondary School Wakka, where he interacted with the school students and the staffs of the school. He assured all possible helps to so as to ensure quality education.

Then, Mr Lego Vsited State Bank of India Wakka Branch, where he took stock of the existing Cash deposit ratio and the other issues related to inadequate manpower in the banks, he discussed in detail about the steps towards financial inclusion in the circle.

Then, he inspected the Road constructed under PMGSY road to Khogla which is based on Nano Tech, he enquired about the efficiency of Nano tech material. The official on being asked informed that the use of nano technology as road bulding materials was proving unsustainable due to its non durability in climatic condition like that of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the visit, he also participated briefly in the local level Oriah celebration at wakka circle. Speaking at the occasion he appealed people of the circle to refrain from cultivating or using opium. He said “drug addiction destroys family and also hampers the development of any society”, he urged the women groups and other likeminded people to come up strongly against drug addiction and drug abuse. He promised to provide all logistic supports to the people in this regards.

After the Oriah progamme Mr Lego inspected the New Police station in Tissa and Wakka that is being constructed under the TCL fund. He said that the works related to construction of police stations were found to be satisfactory and in line with the DPR. He also visited KGBV School and Hospital at Wakka as a part of his day long tour. During the visit he was accompanied by DDSE, CO wakka, AE RWD and other officials.