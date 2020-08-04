Arunachal: Lone Covid patient of Kamle dist cured & discharged from Raga CCC

ADVERTISEMENT

Raga: The lone Covid 19 positive case tested on July 19 in Kamle district has been discharged today from Raga Covid Care centre (CCC) after he was tested negative consecutively twice. His Discharge certificate has been handed over by Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar at a simple ceremony in presence of medical fraternity.

Speaking to this correspondent over phone from Raga, DC Basar inform that the person was under intensive care at Raga Covid Care Centre (CCC) and today he was discharge and is a happy news for us. As of date no positive case left with us in the district and we are in green zone again. DC informed.

We are happy that people of Kamle are supporting actively with the administration and also cooperating with the medical team. DC added. .

“ I earnestly appeal all the likeminded citizens of the district to continue to support the administration and medical team in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid 19)” from the district in general and state as a whole. “At the same time I appeal all section of society to wear face mask and maintain social distancing everywhere all the time till the Coronavirus issue is finished”. DC further emphasis.

Meanwhile, Kamle district surveillance team incharge Dr. Kapu Sopin inform that till date 149 RT-PCR test were held and 472 antigen test has been done,

We have started of testing through antigen kits randomly in the urban areas, roadside and other vulnerable area of the district. Test for Covid workers, police and shopkeepers including few villages situated on the roadside has already been tested and test will continue in all vulnerable area of district . He said.

Ht said person was a returnee from capital complex on July 13 to Raga II area and tested on July 19 and result was positive on July 22 and till then he was under Raga CCC and today after two consecutive test were negative. He has been discharge with advice to maintain home quarantine and follow other SoP. Dr. Sopin added