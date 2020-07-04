Arunachal: lone COVID-19 positive person of Tawang has been released

Tawang- The lone COVID-19 positive asymptomatic case of Tawang has been released today from Covid Care centre. The patient, a 26 year old male stranded student returnee from Delhi, arrived Tawang on 26th of May, and was tested positive but asymptomatic. Authorities as precautionary measure shifted the patient to Covid Care centre and was at CCC till this morning. The swab test taken at Khandro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital Tawang on 2nd and 3rd of july 2020 came negative for Covid-19.

Today DC Tawang, Sang Phuntsok, in Presence of DMO Dr. Wangdi Lama, Medical Superintendent KDS District Hospital Tawang Dr.N.Namshum, MO(Ayush) Dr. Namgey Dakpa, Dr. Tenzin Gelek (Sowa Rigpa), Tenzin Jambey EAC, Dr Thupten Jambey Dy. SP Tawang, Tsangpa Tashi DDMO and other officers handed over the discharge certificate to the patient.

DC and other officers felicitated the patient with Khada(Scarf)and congratulated him for being victorious in fight against the invisible enemy.

The patient being Blind, his sister has been given instructions to go for strict home quarantine for further seven days alongwith self monitoring for fever, cough or any other symptoms.

The elder sister of the patient conveyed her gratitude to all the frontline warriors and said “ we consider ourselves very lucky for all the care and support we got from you”.