Arunachal: Lohit police rescues 2 girls trapped in Tezu Nallah

Tezu- Lohit Police rescued 2 (two) girls from the upstream of Tezu Nallah near Shivajinagar trapped in the middle of the river on Monday.

When contacted Superintendent of Police DW Thongon briefs about the incident that ” the two local girls were crossing the river on their way to Tafragam to Shivajinagar when rapidly the river water flooded and trapped them in the middle of the river putting their lives in risk”.

“When I received the message, my DSP Thutam Jumba and his team of police rushed to the spot timely with Elephant to rescued them”, the SP informs.

Earlier the Lohit district administration also issued a ‘monsoon advisory’ on the onset of monsoon, for the safety of all the general public of the Lohit district are cautioned to refrain themselves from venturing into Rivers for fishing, swimming etc to avoid any eventualities,”.

With heavy rainfall lashed over the last few days in the catchment hills of Lohit valley, several streams and rivers have swelled abruptly.