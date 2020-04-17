Arunachal: Lockdown strictly implemented in Lower Siang 

Likabali

The nationwide Lockdown is being strictly implemented in lower Siang district, coordinating Assam Police and patrolling is being carried out at many places including Arunachal- Assam Boundary area, informed SP lower Siang district Surendra Choudhary.

SP further informed that, to strict lockdown in the district, inspector and sub-inspector rank officers are being assigned in 5 villages each and Nodal officers is being appointed from side by district administration at villages of Assam Arunachal Boundary.

Dy. SP ranks officer and EAC of Likhabil is being supervising the Likhabali Check gate. The movements of personal vehicles are strictly prohibited in District.

All the routes entering towards likabali are being guarded with the police personnel. Mask, sanitizer etc were provided to Police Personnel. All the police personnel on check gate are being screening regularly

we are coordinating with Gaon Burahs and Local Publics, public leaders and various organization and also taking helps from them and maintaining advisory of health department and also stressing on social distancing and pressing all to stay at home to remain safe from Covid-19.

We are also coordinating with the Deputy Commissioners and SP’s of Dibrugarh and North Lakhimpur Assam. SP said.

Further he also informed that till today 8 cases has been registered against lock dawn violators to curb the lock dawn.

DC AK Singh and SP regularly visiting the Likabali check gate and screening points and other area and also inspecting other activities related to the issue. SP added.