Arunachal Lockdown: MLAs, Monks raised helping hand for needy people

Bhalukpong

MLAs, Monks and NGOs of Arunachal Pradesh have raised their helping hands to help the poor and needy people during the 21 days lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak.

Kumsi Sidisow, MLA, Thrizino Buragaon, showed his samaritan side today by further distributing 10 kgs rice, 2 kgs flour and 1 kg dal to 500 odd families who are daily wage earners from Bhalukpong and Tippi and were facing acute ration constraints due to financial crisis. He also sent 200 bags of rice to Thrizino block to be distributed amongst 18 villages. He also sent 100 bags of rice for Singchung block. He procured the rice from wholesalers which he stocked as soon as the lockdown was announced for the poor and needy.

Beside that MLA hands over 3750 kg of Rice to the ADC,Singchung , 5600 kg of Rice to ADC,Thrizino , 2500 kg of Rice to Rinchin Tashi a youth leader for the distribution under Bichom Block.

2450 kg of Rice to the EAC Buragaon for the distribution under Buragaon Block.

3500 kg of Rice, 400 kg of Atta, 400 kg of Dal to the EAC, Bhalukpong in the presence of NGOs Confedration COVID 19 Bhalukpong-Tippi for the distribution to the migrant labours and needy people under Bhaluklong Block.

Bomdila

The lockdown due to the pandemic crisis has made us all stay inside our homes. But, the police personnels have been out and about, performing their duties inspite of everything. As a gesture of appreciation and gratitude, monks from Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery presented the police personnel on duty in Bomdila with Khataks and refreshments.

More news awaited