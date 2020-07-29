Arunachal: Lockdown in East kameng extended till August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Seppa: In view of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, East Kameng district administration has decided to extend the lockdown further for ten more days up to 10th August next.

Assessing about the status of various essential items, DC P Pravimal Abhishek directed the DFC&SO to keep adequate reserve of fuel items and instructed the ADC (HQ) to coordinate with the food and civil supplies department to ensure sufficient stock of LPG for distribution. DC also directed the DMO to keep sufficient stock of medicine and other clinical supplies.

Reviewing about the status of contact tracing, DC Abhishek directed the RRT to follow strictly all laid down SOP as issued by the govt. and suggested them to do proper recording of all data.

Briefing about the COVID-19 protocols and fresh notification on treatment and dead body management protocol, he exhorted the health department to be free from all ambiguity while dealing with any cases and suggested for conduct of more refresher training to all health staffs.

Taking stock of the preparedness to deal with the possible susceptibility of high risk groups, particularly the aged women and person with co-morbidity complications, DC suggested for identification of all such groups through flying squads and advised for conduct of rigorous social media campaign to arrest any untoward fallout to occur.

He also directed the DUDA to carry out disinfection exercise in all vulnerable and strategic locations in regular intervals.

The DC urged the bank and HoDs to work out a modality for uninterrupted withdrawal of salary and wages of employees those who do not have ATM cards.

He also directed the police and town magistrate under the supervision of ADC (HQ) to remove all man-made and unauthorized barricades being built up in colonies of the Seppa Township.

He also enquired about the situation in villages and urged for conceptualization of a mechanism to prevent the possible outbreak.

Appealing the people to follow all the norms on social distancing, face covering, no spitting in public places and hand sanitizing diligently, DC urged all stakeholders to extend their cooperation in implementation of all kind of precautionary measures. Exhorting all to remain vigil, he also urged them to cooperate with the district administration in fight against the disease.

ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno, Town Magistrate (ADC Bameng) Tungge Loya, PD (DRDA) Ashok Tajo, DySP N Sora, DMO D Khunjuju and host of special executive magistrates and nodal officers were also present and shared their views in the meeting.