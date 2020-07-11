Arunachal: Lockdown extended in ICR till July 20

Itanagar- The ongoing lockdown in Itanagar Capital Region ( ICR ) has been extended till 20th July, informed Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his official twitter handle. The Itanagar Capital region is already under a weeklong lockdown since July 06.

“Had a virtual Cabinet meeting to assess the #COVID19 situation. To check the spread at the very initial stages, the lockdown of ICR has been extended till 20th July 2020.” Khandu tweeted.

“Contact tracing will be intensified during this period, all citizens are requested to strictly follow the SOP,” he added.

Had a virtual Cabinet meeting to assess the #COVID19 situation. To check the spread at the very initial stages, the lockdown of ICR has been extended till 20thJuly 2020.

Contact tracing will be intensified during this period, all citizens are requested to strictly follow the SOP pic.twitter.com/hk1TAgEgxm — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 11, 2020

Arunachal Pradesh reported thirty three (33) fresh Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, 10 July, taking the infection tally to 335. Among these 33 new cases, 28 case are found in Itanagar Capital Complex, 3 cases are from Changlang , and 2 cases reported in Namsai.

Total 83 persons were tested by RDT-Antigen for COVID-19 from an apartment complex in E-sector out of which 14 were detected to be positive and 69 were negative.

1’ case of Itanagar Capital Complex is a 2 year old child, nephew of the positive case detected from E-Sector, Naharlagun.

Three cases detected are health care workers TRIHMS(2) & DHS(1)

Meanwhile as on 10 July 2020, total positive cases stand at 335, nos of active cases are 213, nos of recoveries are 120 and 2 persons dies due to choronavirus.