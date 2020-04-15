Arunachal Lockdown: Divyangjans facing crisis of essential commodities

Itanagar

Several Divyangjans in Naharlgun area are facing a crisis of essential commodities, due to the Lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus ( Covid -19 ) outbreak.

In a press release, the All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Welfare Society (AAPDWS) informed that “The Divyangjangs are facing an acute shortage of essential food items and services in their respective locked down places and rooms”

“Being a divyangjan, it is not easy to move around for the procurement of the essential food items and as a matter of fact, we and our family members are suffering mentally and physically due to the difficulties in getting the essential food items and services”, said Jomo Siki, President of AAPDWS in the press release.

Watch Video

Since the Lockdown has been extended for another two weeks, It will be add to the problems and difficulties to Divyangjans, Jomo said.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Welfare Society (AAPDWS) appraised the State Govt. and the District Administration to kindly look into the problems and difficulties being faced by the Divyangjans of our state at the earliest.