Arunachal: Lockdown 4 will come in a new form- Tage Taki

Hollongi– Lockdown 4 will definitely come but in a different form. We will finalize the modalities and then announced it after 18th May, said Tage Taki, Minister Agriculture.

Taki on Wednesday visited the Hollongi checkgate to review the facilities and activities related to covid-19. he also interacted with the officials on duty at the gate to get firsthand knowledge.

Later interacting with the media, the minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangement. “So far the officials are doing good job and have made proper arrangement. From my side I have given some input where things can be improved and have asked them to contact me if something is need to be addressed at the highest level,” he said.

Further the minister informed that he has asked the MLAs Tana Hali and Lokam Tassar who are members of the committee to look after Hollongi gate to regularly visit and update him if anything is needed to be done.

He urged people to follow all the instruction given by the health department to keep everyone safe. “Our population is less and if everybody strictly follows the lockdown measures, the COVID 19 can be defeated. People should maintain social distance, maintain hygiene and wear mask while going out of home,” he added.