Arunachal Lockdown 3.0- List of activities that are restricted and allowed

Please go through here carefully to understand the relaxation and guidelines. 

May 4, 2020
Itanagar-  Here are the full list of activities that are restricted and allowed for Arunachal Pradesh as we enter the lockdown 3.0 of the nationwide lockdown. Please go through here carefully to understand the relaxation and guidelines. 

ARUNACHAL PRADESH LOCKDOWN 3.0  ( GREEN ZONE ) 

S.NO

ACTIVITY

 GREEN ZONE
1 All Shops in urban areas in markets, market complexes YES
2 All standalone (single) shops, neighborhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes in urban areas(essential and non-essential) YES
3 Travel by Air, Train, metro NO
4 Inter-State Road Movement NO
5 Education Institutions NO
6 Hospitality, Hotels NO
7 Social, Political, Cultural and Religious gatherings NO
8 Movement between 7 PM – 5 AM in District Headquarters NO
9 Venturing Out pregnant women and those 65 NO
10 Gym, sports complex, swimming pools, parks and bars NO
11 Medical Clinics, OPD YES
12 E Commerce (No bringing of labour from outside state) YES
13 Auto, Taxi, Cycle rickshaw 50% .
14 Inter-District Bus 50% .
15 Intra-District Bus 50% .
16 Urban Areas: Industrial Establishments (5EZ, EOU industrial estates and townships) YES
17 Urban Areas: Manufacturing of essential goods, drugs, pharma, medical devices, their raw material & intermediaries YES
18 Bamboo industry (with staggered shifts and social distancing) YES
19 Manufacturing units of packaging materials YES
20 Urban in situ construction YES
21 Urban single non/essential shops YES
22 Private offices with minimum workforce (No bringing of labour frorn o(1tside) YES YES
23 Government Offices: Visitors to be avoided and the requests can be met through phone YES
24 Agri Activities YES
25 Bank & Finances YES
26 Courier & Postal YES
27 Goods traffic YES
28 Rural areas: All industries and construction activities YES YES
29 Shops in rural areas  (except malls ) YES

 

